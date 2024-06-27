Police arrest 5 suspects in attack on ex-actress Zainab Jameel

Police authorities have apprehended five suspects involved in the tragic attack on former actress and model Zainab Jameel, marking a significant breakthrough in the investigation.

Acting on directives from DIG Operations Lahore, SP Cantt Owais Shafique led a specialized team, including SHOs Imran Khan and Dawood Ahmed, to successfully apprehend the accused using advanced technology.

According to police sources, the arrested suspects Zia-ur-Rehman, Javed Iqbal, Adil, Tayyab, and Raza allegedly played various roles in the murder attempt on Zainab Jameel. Investigations revealed that Zia facilitated the assailants with a motorcycle and weapons, orchestrating the attack that took place outside Zainab Jameel’s salon in Lahore’s Defense area.

SP Owais Shafique disclosed that the shooters, who arrived from Karachi, carried out the attack and subsequently fled by road. The police are now focused on apprehending the shooters in Karachi, with operations already underway.

Further details emerged linking one of the suspects, Zia, to financial transactions with Zainab Jameel’s husband, Sardar Jameel, who is currently on bail until June 30. Zainab Jameel had previously accused her husband of orchestrating the attack due to disagreements over her career in show business.

SP Owais Shafique emphasized a strict stance against those resorting to violence and harassment against women, asserting that justice will prevail.

The arrest of the suspects marks a pivotal development in the case that has garnered significant attention nationwide.