LHC summons IG Punjab over non-recovery of Shehbaz’s brother

Justice Amjad Rafiq of the Lahore High Court has summoned the Inspector General of Punjab following concerns over the non-recovery of PTI leader Shehbaz Gul’s brother, Ghulam Shabbir.

In a hearing where the police report was dismissed, the court directed the Advocate General Punjab and the IG Punjab to appear urgently. Justice Amjad Rafiq expressed frustration over the failure to produce Ghulam Shabbir despite previous court orders.

The petitioner highlighted that Ghulam Shabbir was detained by police en route to Islamabad, emphasizing the urgency of his recovery. Justice Amjad Rafiq stressed the violation of fundamental rights due to enforced disappearances, calling for a detailed report on the case by the following day.

The court also indicated that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz could be summoned if necessary, underscoring the seriousness of the matter. The Lahore High Court demanded clarity from the Punjab government regarding its policy on such cases and emphasized the importance of upholding constitutional rights amidst legal proceedings.