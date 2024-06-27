Two men gang-rape nurse

Two people gang-raped a nurse with the help of their female accomplice and made a nasty video in Lodhran, police said on Thursday. During the rape, the female accomplice of the accused kept making the video and later threatened her to upload the video on social media. The police have registered a case only under the section of kidnapping, saying that after the medical examination, the section of rape will also be added. In her police statement, the victim nurse said that she is residing with co-accused Saniya in a hostel near Lorry Adda. Saniya said on April 6 that she received an emergency call from the hospital, “Come with me,” the victim nurse alleged. The victim nurse said that Saniya ordered a car from Rent-A-Car, which was being driven by Faizan, and nurse Saniya and accused Faizan took me to an unknown house instead of the hospital, where accused Faizan and Faisal gang-raped me. Accused Saniya kept making indecent videos and pictures of me, alleges the victim nurse. The accused threatened to kill her and would upload the video on the internet if she told anyone, the victim said.