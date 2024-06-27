Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi’s pleas for sentence suspension in Iddat case rejected

An Islamabad court today dismissed the appeal of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, who sought to suspend their sentence in a case concerning an illegal marriage.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Afzal Majoka delivered the verdict after it was reserved earlier this week. Imran Khan has been in custody since last August, while Bushra Bibi was imprisoned on February 4, 2024. Both had filed appeals, and the verdict was reserved by Judge Shah Rukh Arjumand on May 23.

Following a plea of no confidence by Khwar Manika, the Islamabad High Court transferred the case to the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka at Judge Arjumand’s request. The District and Sessions Court complied with the High Court’s directive to decide on the suspension of sentences within 10 days, reserving its verdict on Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi’s petitions on June 25.

The conviction related to Iddat has sparked widespread criticism from civil society, women activists, and lawyers, who view it as a setback for women’s rights to dignity and privacy.