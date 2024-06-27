All eyes are on Islamabad court as the verdict in the Imran and Bushra iddat case is expected today.

All eyes are on an Islamabad local court today as it announces the verdict on the pleas filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, seeking suspension of their sentences in the iddat case. This decision could potentially end the former prime minister’s imprisonment.

Khan, ousted from power in April 2022 via a no-confidence motion, has been facing various charges, including corruption and terrorism. He has been in jail since August last year following his sentencing in the Toshakhana case and additional cases ahead of the February 8 elections.

Despite securing relief in other cases, including the £190 million reference and the Toshakhana case, and acquittal in the cipher case earlier this month, Khan remains imprisoned due to his conviction in the iddat case. The district court sentenced both Khan and Bushra to seven years in prison in February after their nikah was found fraudulent when Bushra’s ex-husband, Khawar Maneka, contested the marriage, stating it occurred during her iddat period.

The couple filed various appeals against their conviction and sought suspension of their sentences. Trial court Judge Shahrukh Arjumand reserved the verdict on their appeals on May 23. However, due to Maneka’s repeated expressions of no-confidence, the Islamabad High Court transferred the case to Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majuka.

The district and sessions court reserved its verdict on June 25, following directives to decide on the suspension of sentences within 10 days. The verdict will be announced today at 3 PM, while the hearing on the couple’s pleas for annulment of their conviction will resume on July 2.

PTI is hopeful for a favorable decision that could bring major relief to its founding chairman, who has been acquitted or secured bail in other cases. However, there are concerns that the government might attempt to block Khan’s release, as suggested by the Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, who indicated plans for new cases against the jailed PTI founder.