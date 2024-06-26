Despite her A-list glamorous lifestyle, Taylor Swift has a surprising favourite takeaway: a kebab from a shop with a modest three-star hygiene rating.

Known for her taste in the finer things such as private jets and expensive jewellery, Swift’s preference for Kentish Delight, a kebab shop in northwest London, has captured the public and media’s attention. The shop, frequently visited by the pop star in the past, serves up her favoured chicken kebabs. While the kebabs are undoubtedly tasty, their nutritional value reflects the indulgence of a typical takeaway. This is why experts at Fitness Equipment Brand Mirafit.co.uk have taken a deep dive into the nutritional value of the singer’s takeaway option and determined how long it would take to burn off the calories.

Kebabs may be high in protein from chicken, but they also contain many calories, fats and carbohydrates, especially when paired with sauces and bread. This unexpected favourite adds a touch of relatability to Swift, showing that even global superstars enjoy the occasional less-than-perfect indulgence.

Taylor Swift placed a huge £450 order from the kebab shop ahead of her performance at Wembley Stadium. While takeaway owner Ahmed reported to the BBC that the huge “order includes items such as chicken shish kebabs and falafel wraps”, and detailed “Taylor’s go-to order is – a chicken doner kebab with salad, garlic mayo, and a dash of chilli sauce.”

How healthy is a Swift kebab? — According to the nutrition website MyNetDiary, an average chicken doner kebab contains approximately 1,026 calories, which is more than half of the recommended daily calorie intake for an average person in a single meal. It also contains 55 grams of total fat, including 11 grams of saturated fat, amounting to 71% of the daily recommended fat intake. Additionally, an average chicken kebab provides around 63 grams of protein and 69 grams of carbohydrates.

Is the Kentish Kebab a good place to eat? — According to the government’s hygiene rating, the Kentish Delight gained a modest three-star hygiene rating and scored generally satisfactory. The takeaway scored generally satisfactory in all three reviewed sections of hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety. The kebab shop also gained a 4.3-star average overall rating from Google Reviews and three-stars on Just Eat.

How long would it take to burn off a Swift kebab? — According to a calorie calculator, Taylor Swift easily burns off her kebab treat during her three-hour concerts, expending around 1,170 calories a night through dancing and singing. For those not performing at concerts, burning off the same number of calories from a kebab would take considerable effort. An average UK man would need to walk for approximately four hours and 35 minutes at a moderate pace to burn 1,043 calories. For a quicker way to burn of a kebab, the average man would need to run one hour and 15 minutes to burn 1,091 calories. Meanwhile, an average UK woman would need to walk for about five and a half hours to burn off 1,076 calories or can optionally run for one hour and 25 minutes to burn 1,069 calories.

How to make a Swift-inspired kebab healthier? — If you’re craving a Taylor Swift-inspired takeaway but want to keep it lower-calorie, here are some expert tips to make your kebab a bit healthier:

Load up on salad: Salad is low in calories and packed with nutrients. Adding a generous portion of salad to your kebab can help fill you up, potentially reducing your intake of the carb-heavy pitta.

Be cautious with garlic sauce: Takeaway garlic sauce often contains high calories and unhealthy fats. To cut down on calories, either avoid it or use it sparingly. If you still want some extra flavor, opt for chili sauce made from fresh ingredients.

Choose shish kebab over doner: Shish kebabs are generally healthier than doner kebabs. They offer more protein and contain fewer fats and processed ingredients, making them a better option for a nutritious meal.

A spokesperson at Mirafit.co.uk commented: “Swift’s demanding concert performances, which involve vigorous dancing and high-energy routines, ensure that she burns off extra calories with ease. Each concert is a physical feat, helping her maintain a balance between indulging in her favorite foods and staying fit. This balance allows her to enjoy her preferred chicken doner kebab without compromising her health and fitness, showcasing her ability to manage a hectic lifestyle while still savoring the foods she loves. Takeaways can be part of a balanced and healthy lifestyle when enjoyed in moderation, paired with regular exercise. While chicken kebabs are a tasty and convenient meal, they are often high in calories, fats and carbohydrates, which can contribute to weight gain and other health issues if consumed excessively. By practising moderation and incorporating physical activity into their daily routine, individuals can savour their favourite takeaways without compromising their health. Regular exercise helps to burn off excess calories and fats, promoting overall well-being.”