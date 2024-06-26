Sonakshi Sinha has a message for trolls on interfaith marriage with Zaheer Iqbal

Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha gives a subtle yet perfect reply to social warriors trolling her on her interfaith marriage with now-husband Zaheer Iqbal.

After maintaining a dignified silence to trolls, for over two weeks at this point, the ‘Dabangg’ actor has finally responded to netizens, trolling her and her husband Zaheer Iqbal, ever since the news of their marriage surfaced on social media earlier this month.

Responding to a social media post of an illustration artist, who shared his artwork of the couple’s reception pictures, with the best wishes for the couple, “Love is the universal religion,” Sinha commented, “Truest words!!!”

She also added, “This is adorable. Thank you.”

Notably, after long speculations, Sonakshi Sinha finally tied the knot with longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal, in an intimate civil marriage, on Sunday afternoon, followed by a star-studded reception later in the evening, at the Mumbai-based eatery, Bastian, attended by the who’s who of the Bollywood industry.

Sharing their first pictures as husband and wife on social media, Sinha wrote, “Love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs leading up to this moment where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods we are now man and wife.” However, the couple kept the comments on their recent posts turned off to avoid trolling. Notably, the newlyweds dated for nearly seven years before taking the plunge.