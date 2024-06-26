Fittest countries worldwide revealed in a new study

With the climbing season underway, trekking experts at MagicalNepal.com have analysed global health data to find the fittest countries.

The study analysed 11 factors that contribute to a person’s overall fitness and ability to take on challenges that push the body to its limits. These range from life expectancy and alcohol consumption to disease, death and smoking rates.

Fittest Countries Worldwide — Japan is the healthiest country in the world. Japan is famous for its active population; 80 percent of Japan’s landmass is covered by mountains and is home to the famous Mount Fuji (3,776 m), popular for experienced and novice climbers alike. Japan has the longest global life expectancy at 84.8 years. The diet in Japan is rich in fish, vegetables, and rice, essential for a longer and healthier life. The diet and exercise, as well as low alcohol consumption (6.68 litres annually on average), could also explain the low percentage of obesity at only 5.63%. Japan also has only 77 cardiovascular deaths per 100,000 of the population, which is way below the average across all nations of 295 per 100,000.

Singapore ranks as the second-fittest country. Like Japan, regular exercise is encouraged, and many people participate in physical activity. The standard diet consists of similar foods; thus, similar trends appear; only 15% of the adult population is obese (the average across all other nations Is 24.7%). Tobacco use is also heavily regulated, which could be a factor in lower deaths by smoking at only 11%; this could also account for low deaths from respiratory diseases, with only 10.58 per 100,000 of the population (average across all other nations is 42.5). Singapore also has some of the lowest alcohol consumption at only 1.87 litres annually.

Switzerland is the third-fittest nation, with the Swiss Alps running through the country and the Matterhorn being one of the most famous peaks, standing at 4,478 metres. Hiking and skiing are key physical activities that allow people who live there to stay active. This could explain the low levels of adults who are inactive, 23.7%, which also correlates with lower levels of obesity, 12.5%. Life expectancy in Switzerland is 84 years, which is the second-highest in the world, only behind Japan.

France is the fourth-fittest nation. Deaths by cardiovascular disease are low at only 91 per 100,000 of the population, way below the average of 295 deaths. Respiratory disease deaths are also low at 12 per 100,000, the average is 42 deaths. Diabetes prevalence is also low at 6.1%.

Norway is the fifth-fittest country. Norwegians enjoy hiking, skiing, and fishing, promoting an active lifestyle. Their diet, rich in fish and whole grains, enhances health, with only 6 percent of deaths being linked to obesity, much lower than the average of 11.7 percent across other countries. This also correlates with lower alcohol consumption, with the average being 6.8 litres per year. Clean environments are also key to a better quality of life with only seven deaths per 100,000 linked to air pollution, way below the average of 35.9.

Finland is the sixth-fittest country with similar landscapes to Norway, and seventh place in Sweden; hiking, ice swimming and cross-country skiing are popular forms of activity that keep the people of this nation fit and healthy. Twenty-one percent of the adult population is obese, which is 4 percent under the average, this could be due to less adults who are physically inactive at only 16%, the average being 28%. Following in a trend to its neighbours air pollution deaths are low at only 6.9 per 100,000 and there are only 14 deaths by respiratory diseases per 100,000.

Sweden is the seventh-fittest country. Only 23 percent of Sweden’s population is physically inactive, which also correlates with low obesity levels of 15.6 percent and low prevalence of diabetes (5%). The natural environment and focus on green initiatives mean there is high air quality, leading to low pollution deaths per 100,00 of the population (6.34).