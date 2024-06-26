‘Eras Tour Hangover’ — what is it and how to avoid this viral phenomenon?

While social media is currently crammed with fun-filled videos of the Eras Tour, some Swifties are now experiencing post-concert side effects, which are almost enough to dampen the FOMO.

Since Taylor’s London performances finished earlier this week, many fans have found themselves suffering from hangover-like symptoms – even those who didn’t drink for the entirety of the concert. Some concert-goers have had to take days off work due to sheer exhaustion, dubbing the phenomenon as the ‘Eras Tour hangover.’

In light of this ongoing conversation, experts at JeffBet have created a guide on what causes the viral ‘Eras Tour hangover’ and if there’s any way to prevent it.

What is the Eras Tour hangover? – Over the past few months, multiple Swifties have taken to social media complaining about suffering from hangover-like effects since going to the Eras Tour. These symptoms include exhaustion, aching muscles, sore throats and headaches, with side effects lasting up to a few days after the concert. Some fans have even recorded suffering from nausea and have had to take multiple days off work to recover. While these physical side effects aren’t anything to worry about, some fans have described the experience as the worst hangover of their lives despite not having a sip of alcohol all night. Others have also likened the experience to post-marathon exhaustion – so what causes the viral ‘hangover’?

What causes the Eras Tour hangover? — Ultimately, the large majority of Eras Tour hangovers are caused by dehydration. With many venues not allowing drinks from home to be brought into a show, it’s incredibly easy to become dehydrated during a concert.

Many fans may be averse to buying drinks on-site out of fear of losing their place in the crowd, but it’shugely important to stay hydrated during the Eras Tour, especially due to the length of the performance. Ultimately, dehydration works in a similar way to a hangover. Not drinking enough water during a performance can result in a nasty headache the next day and feelings of exhaustion. In some severe cases, dehydration can also lead to dizziness and passing out. As the weather gets warmer, ensuring you’re drinking enough water before and during the Eras Tour is critical. Standing in the same spot for several hours can result in sore muscles, so it’s perfectly natural for your legs to ache the next day – especially when considering the length of the Eras Tour performance. Some fans who arrive before the venue opens can find themselves standing in line for hours on end, so aching muscles are a natural sign that your body needs time to repair itself. It’s also important to note that the Eras Tour is certainly a loud experience. Taylor Swift herself remarked on social media that the Wembley shows were some of her loudest performances to date, writing: “Those were some of the loudest crowds I’ve ever heard.” Being in such a loud environment may result in some fans contracting noise-triggered headaches or migraines, which is why some concertgoers may choose to wear earplugs to be on the safe side. Ultimately, these headaches may lead to hangover-like symptoms the following day, such as exhaustion and even nausea. So, it’s essential to consider whether you’re prone to suffering from noise-induced headaches before venturing to the Eras Tour.

How can you prevent the Eras Tour hangover? — It’s perfectly natural to feel tired after a concert, especially considering that the average concert takes place in the evening and involves a fair amount of standing. However, if the post-concert exhaustion is enough to derail your everyday routine, then this may indicate that you’re dehydrated. The best way to prevent the viral Eras Tour hangover is to ensure you drink enough water before, during and after the show.