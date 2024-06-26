Japanese men’s top goal is beating China for team gold

Having missed the men’s gymnastics team title by a hair at Tokyo 2020, Japan are determined to beat their biggest rival China to take gold in Paris, setting that as their top priority with one month left to go until the Games begin.

Three years ago, the Russians beat Japan by 0.103 points – a sliver of a number that etched itself into the minds of the three Japanese gymnasts and their head coach who will be returning to the Olympics looking to erase those painful memories.

“We had the bitter experience of losing by the narrowest of margins, of 0.103,” all-around title holder Daiki Hashimoto told Reuters after a team training session in Tokyo last week.

“I want us to win that gold and enjoy the view from the podium.”