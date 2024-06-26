PM makes talks offer to incarcerated Imran

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday extended “another chance” for dialogue to PTI founder Imran Khan, terming it the “sole option” for the incarcerated former premier if he wants to ease his jail hardships.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Sharif said, “If Imran Khan has problems in jail, so let’s sit and talk.” The premier recalled proposing a compact economy in his first speech, only to have it rejected outright. Sharif extended an offer to discuss the economy again, questioning who is responsible for the current bitterness that has prevented even the simplest of gestures, like shaking hands.

The prime minister recounted his own time in jail, sharing that he was denied leave when his mother passed away. Despite enduring significant personal hardships, including severe back pain and being transported with dangerous inmates, Sharif maintained resilience even while battling cancer.

Highlighting the distinction between the rights of under-trial and convicted prisoners, PM Shehbaz emphasised the need to avoid subjecting Imran Khan to similar mistreatment.

He urged dialogue as the only way forward to progress the country, stressing the importance of working together for the nation’s benefit. Separately, Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday gave the green-light to relocate Chinese industries to Pakistan as part of joint ventures between the two countries’ companies.

Chairing a meeting to discuss matters of the Board of Investment (BoI), the prime minister said that promoting both local and foreign investment in Pakistan was among the government’s priorities.

Shehbaz said the government was taking all possible steps to create a business-friendly environment for traders and investors.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to submit a comprehensive report on the follow up of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed between Pakistani and Chinese companies in Shenzhen during his recent visit to China.

He also instructed a review of the draft law for Special Economic Zones One Stop Shop in light of developments following his visit to China. The premier emphasised that there was significant potential to relocated China’s textile, leather, footwear and other industries to Pakistan.

He noted during the meeting that steps were being taken to facilitate the relocation. It was revealed in the meeting that the services of Chinese experts were being acquired to establish a Business Facilitation Centre in Islamabad. Additionally, a draft of the ‘Easy Business Act’ was being sent to the Cabinet Committee for Legislative Cases.