PTI conditions talks with Imran’s release

Omar-AyubPakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Omar Ayub, during a session of the National Assembly, has said that dialogue with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) can take place only once Imran Khan and other detained party members are released. The opposition leader made these remarks on Wednesday during a speech made in response to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s address in parliament. The Speaker of the National Assembly intervened when Omar Ayub made the remarks, requesting him to maintain decorum, but the opposition leader continued, stressing his right to respond. Ayub recounted the participation of PTI members in the funeral of Kulsoom Nawaz but highlighted his inability to attend his father’s funeral. He called for acknowledgment of the mistreatment of PTI members Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, and Hassan Niazi. The Speaker intervened once again, suggesting Ayub had made his point, but the opposition leader continued, highlighting that Imran Khan is being held in a death cell while previous detainees had access to air conditioning.