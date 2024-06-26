CM visits PDMA, orders preparations to deal with possible floods

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab’s head office, here on Wednesday.

She directed the authorities concerned that encroachments and obstacles in rivers of Rudkohi should be removed, saying that in view of possible floods, timely evacuation of population should be planned. Inform people of the affected villages about the place of accommodation and food, she instructed.

The CM said that along with human lives, livestock should also be removed in time. She asked with dismay that early flood warning system was in use all over the world, why is it not known to Pakistan yet?.

CM Maryam Nawaz said in case of rains, immediate drainage of water should be ensured in every city. She added that wherever there is a risk of flood, early measures should be taken. She underscored timely and authentic flood information should be delivered. The CM said encroachments should be removed from every flood embankment, and monitoring should continue round the clock.

The CM also visited the central control room of PDMA, and observed Weather Portal, Flood Forecasting Division and Flood Simulation Model.

Earlier, Secretary Irrigation, Chief Meteorologist, and DG PDMA gave a detailed briefing on flood preparedness in the province. They briefed that due to the fear of possible floods, daily reports have been requested from most of the districts. In view of possible flooding, instructions are issued to inform public of the evacuation plan in the affected areas. It was also told in the briefing that normal and more than normal rains are expected in Pakistan in 3 months. A report on the status of all barrages, link canals, main canals and drainage system etc. was presented In the meeting.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Kazim Pirzada and MPA Sania Ashiq accompanied Madam Chief Minister. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, SMBR, Secretaries, DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia and other officers concerned were also present.

Walton Road

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to complete Walton Road three carriageway and open it for traffic by September this year.

While inspecting the ADA Nullah Walton Road Remodeling and Upgradation Project here on Wednesday, she ordered to open six-way ADA drain road on both sides by October. “Ease and convenience of people is our top priority,” she said.

The chief minister inspected the construction of drains and roads, and reached Walton Road to assess herself problems faced by the people. She also inspected the traffic situation at Defence junction.

CM Maryam had a detailed overview of Walton Road upgradation project, and attended a special meeting at the site office in which COO Mansoor Janjua gave a detailed briefing on the project.

The CM was briefed that the construction of ADA drain has been completed, and two disposal stations will also be constructed. He further apprised that overhead bridge for traffic from Qainchi and Ferozepur to DHA is also under completion.

The CM directed to solve public problems on Walton Road before monsoon. She added the public is facing serious problem. Early completion of the project is inevitable. She highlighted that all resources should be utilized for the early completion of Walton Road.

Health Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari and Special Assistant Rashid Nasrullah accompanied Madam Chief Minister. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, COO Brigadier Mansoor Janjua and other relevant officers were also present.

Drug Trafficking

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the Punjab government is following a comprehensive strategy to curb drug trafficking and their abuse.

In her message on World Anti-Drugs Day, the CM said that drug abuse destroys lives and families and “We must unite to fight this menace. Today we reiterate our commitment to a drug-free Punjab for better future of our youth.”

The CM appealed to all citizens to spread awareness and help those fighting against addiction, saying that education and awareness are key to preventing drug abuse. She said law enforcement agencies have been ordered to act indiscriminately against drug trafficking networks. She added war against drugs requires a collective effort, with every citizen actively participating in the cause. The chief minister said in solidarity with drug victims and their families,”You are not alone in this battle.” She added strengthening community relationships and support systems is essential to preventing drug addiction among our youth.

“Let’s pledge to create a safe environment for our children, free from the dangers of drugs” she vowed. “The public’s health and safety are paramount, we are committed to providing resources and support for the war on drugs” she asserted.

Accident

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a profound grief over the death of four people in a traffic accident near Rajanpur. The chief minister offered sincere condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families. CM Maryam Nawaz directed the authorities concerned to provide best medical treatment to the injured.