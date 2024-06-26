Millet Express escapes major accident

The passenger train traveling from Karachi to Lalamusa, Millet Express, escaped a major accident as three bogies derailed near Kotri Junction railway station.

The train driver had reported the brake failure of Millet Express near Kotri Junction railway station, following which the train was immediately diverted to the Dado track and stopped.

Railway authorities stated that there was railway traffic due to three coaches derailed from the track.

Several passengers suffered minor injuries due to the derailment of the train coaches from the track.

The railway authorities stated that after the Millat Express incident near Kotri Station, the Karachi Express, Green Line, and Sukkur Express trains were halted at different stations, while the Hazara Express was stopped at Hyderabad Railway Station on the down track.

Later, the railway authorities restored the uptrack after around 4.5 hours and dispatched the train to Lahore.