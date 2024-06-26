IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL

The Islamabad High Court ordered the removal of the name of former state minister Zartaj Gul from the Exit Control List (ECL) on Wednesday.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri of the IHC took up the petition filed by Zartaj Gul, the parliamentary leader of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

During the proceedings, the assistant attorney general appeared before the court and presented the relevant case record. The judge questioned the state lawyer why Zartaj Gul’s name was listed in two FIRs in the report, quipping that the names of actual terrorists never make it to the ECL. The judge wondered why the names of political leaders are put on the ECL just for holding political rallies.

He also questioned the state lawyer if there was anyone answerable for such actions, observing that no gangster or terrorist ever walked into his courtroom requesting to be taken off the ECL.

Addressing Zartaj Gul’s counsel Osama Tariq, the judge inquired whether there were only two cases registered against his client. The lawyer replied that his client was on bail in both cases. The court, while observing that both were minor charges, ordered the removal of the name of Gul from the ECL. The court also ordered the assistant attorney general to submit a report in this respect within a week.