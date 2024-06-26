HEC imposes ban on college affiliations

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has reinstated a ban on government universities affiliating new colleges, citing the need for revised criteria and compliance with guidelines.

In a directive issued recently, the HEC mandated universities to cease granting affiliations to new colleges immediately. All related advertisements in print and social media are to be withdrawn until further notice. Last year’s ban resulted in significant financial losses amounting to billions of rupees for government universities. The HEC emphasized that strict adherence to its guidelines is essential to avoid funding repercussions.

Stay tuned as developments unfold regarding the revised criteria for affiliations.