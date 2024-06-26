Karachi heatwave: 100 bodies brought to morgue in three days

A social organization has stated on Wednesday that 100 bodies brought in last three days to their morgue during last three days of searing hot weather.

A spokesperson of Cheepa Foundation has said that 100 bodies were brought to their cold storage pointing towards increasing deaths in Karachi in the ongoing extreme hot weather.

“Thirty-seven dead bodies brought to the morgue on June 23, 44 bodies on June 24 and 19 bodies on June 25,” the foundation’s spokesperson stated.

“Thirty-six dead bodies brought to the morgue were unidentified,” the spokesperson added.

Karachi is passing through a heatwave spell as the government has announced 77 heatwave centres in seven districts of the metropolis.

The government has announced to set up 11 heatwave camps in Karachi South, 18 in Karachi East, six in West, 12 centres in Karachi Central, 15 in Malir, eight in Korangi district and seven camps in Keamari.

Paramilitary Rangers have also established heat-stroke camps across the city with cold water and Sharbat stalls.

A spokesperson has said that heat-stroke centres have been set up at key roads and thoroughfares of the city with doctors and paramedics.

In the South district, at least three centres have been opened in Civil Lines and Garden sub-divisions, two each in Saddar and Arambagh, four in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, two in Ferozabad, six in Jamshed Quarters, and five in Gulzar-e-Hijri.

Additionally, two centres each have been set up in New Karachi, Liaquatabad, and North Nazimabad.

In Hyderi, eight centres have been established, three in Murad Memon, and two each in Bin Qasim and Airport sub-divisions. In Korangi and Landhi, two centres each have been set up, one in Shah Faisal, and three in Model Colony.

Further centres have been set up in Keamari and Mauripur, with one each, two in Baldia, and three in the SITE area. inp

Punjab

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a statewide alert, urging the administration to remain vigilant in anticipation of heavy rains from June 26 to July 1.

The PDMA forecasts significant rainfall across Punjab during this period, with a heightened risk of urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala, and Narowal. Authorities in these areas have been directed to prepare for potential flooding and take necessary precautions.

Severe storms and occasional hailstorms are also expected in various districts of Punjab. The PDMA has advised taking protective measures for the increasing number of solar panels to prevent damage during these storms.

The PDMA has emphasized the importance of clearing rivers and drains in flood-prone districts, avoiding crossing these water bodies during rains and floods, and strictly enforcing laws prohibiting bathing in rivers and drains.

DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia stated that the alert aims to ensure comprehensive preparations are in place. Rescue and drainage agencies should be on high alert, and the public is advised to follow government and administrative instructions. In case of emergencies, citizens can contact the PDMA helpline at 1129.

Health Risks

Dr. Sumiya Zahid, a health specialist, Wednesday said that due to climate changes, the temperature was increasing rapidly, which was leading to a rise in death rates.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that extreme heat and humidity could be dangerous and create serious health risks, especially for infants, children, pregnant women and the elders.

Without taking proper precautions, such as wearing cool and airy clothes, covering the head with a white cloth or hat, and maintaining proper water intake, extreme heat can lead to heat stroke and, in severe cases, fatalities, she added.

During this hot season, it is essential to be cautious with outside food because there is often no standard of temperature control for these foods, which can lead to the growth of various germs, she further added. She warned that consuming such food can cause stomach inflammation and diarrhea, among other issues which can lead to dehydration as well.