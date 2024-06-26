Section 144 in Khushab, Punjab govt bans cutting of trees

The Punjab government has enacted Section 144 in Khushab, implementing a ban on the cutting of “Phulai” and “Kahu” trees to protect the region’s environment and biodiversity.

The spokesperson of the Punjab Home Department said that due to the increasing demand for tobacco, “Phulai” and “Kahu” trees were being cut down rapidly.

Deforestation poses serious threats to the ecosystem of the valley, and large-scale deforestation is increasing the risk of flash floods in low-lying areas.

The channel reported that the ban will be applied to the cutting of Phulai and Kahu trees in the Khushab district and transportation outside the district.

According to the notification issued by the Punjab Home Department, the ban will be applied for 15 days. The Punjab government decided to protect the natural environment, local population, and wildlife.Deputy Commissioner Khushab had recommended the implementation of Section 144. Section 144 has been implemented in Khushab until Tuesday, July 9.