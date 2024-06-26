Blast near police vehicle injures three in DI Khan

In a tragic incident, at least three sustained injuries in a blast targeting police vehicle in Dera Ismail Khan. As per details, a blast occurred on Dera Ismail Khan road, leaving three injured whereas the police personnel remained unhurt.

According to the police, the ages of injured who are 15 to 16 years old have been shifted to the hospital. The explosion took place as the police vehicle was passing through the road. Initial investigations suggest that the bomb was remotely controlled and contained 6-7 kilogrammes of explosives. Earlier, at least two were injured including police constable in a blast occurred in Tehsil Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan.

The incident occurred when a roadside exploded as the DSP and other police personnel were on the way for polio duty. In a separate incident, at least one dead, whereas 20 others injured twin landmine blasts occurred near Thaikedar Naddi in Duki district of Balochistan. The first explosion occurred when a truck hit a landmine, followed by a second blast as people gathered at the scene. The police officials stated that both landmine blasts resulted in the killing of one citizen whereas 17 others sustained injuries. The injured were transported to nearby hospitals for medical attention.