SBP Celebrating MSMEs Day on June 27, 2024

On the occasion of the United Nations day on Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (the UN MSMEs Day), the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will organize an MSMEs seminar on Thursday, June 27, 2024. The seminar to be held under the theme ‘MSME Finance: Catalyst for Inclusive Growth’ is aimed to acknowledge the vital role of MSMEs in inclusive economic growth, employment generation and poverty reduction. During the ceremony, the SBP and the financial institutions will reiterate their commitment to support and catalyze the MSMEs’ growth through sustained increase in MSMEs financing.

To celebrate the MSMEs Day with full vigor and resolve to appreciate their critical role in achieving inclusive growth, special events will be organized across the country in 16 field offices of SBP-Banking Services Corporation to provide a platform to prominent MSMEs, banks, and regional trade bodies to participate and develop partnerships to spur the MSMEs growth. In parallel, financial institutions will highlight the significance of this day through social media campaigns, events at head offices/regional offices and advisory clinics for MSMEs.