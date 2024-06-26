Bilawal urges opp to shun protests, come up with solutions

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has called on the opposition parties to work with the government ‘in the public interest by offering suggestions rather than staging protests.

Speaking at the National Assembly (NA) session chaired by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Bhutto said, “The public wants solutions to their problems. Without consensus on democracy, public hopes cannot be fulfilled.”

He stressed the need for unity between the government and opposition for the public’s benefit, noting that while the PPP supported PM Shehbaz Sharif, they were not consulted on the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) or the budget.

“If the prime minister had sought everyone’s opinion, it would have been a political and economic victory for Pakistan,” he maintained.

He urged the opposition to sit with the government and provide constructive suggestions instead of protesting.

“We pray that he [prime minister] succeeds in bringing Pakistan out of difficulties,” the former foreign minister said while highlighting the economic challenges of the country.

“Five years ago, 35,000 rupees could support a household; now inflation is easing slightly, and we hope the public feels this relief.”

Bhutto also mentioned a 27% increase in the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) funds and stressed the need to protect BISP constitutionally to prevent conspiracies.

He criticised the inefficiency in expanding the tax net and targeting mafias, urging direct taxes on wealthy individuals and companies. Bhutto proposed allowing provinces to collect sales tax to improve revenue.

The PPP chairman urged that fertiliser subsidies should go directly to farmers and expressed readiness to support the government against large lobbies benefiting from subsidies.

“Our investment in farmers led to self-sufficiency in food production,” he said, calling farmers the backbone of the economy.

Bhutto recommended providing free solar panels to the poor and subsidised panels to the middle class to tackle load-shedding issues, criticising the Water & Power Development Authority’s (WAPDA) performance and stressing the need for domestic energy solutions.

He thanked Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb for praising Sindh’s public-private partnership projects and advocated for the abolition of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which he claimed hinders economic progress.

Bhutto concluded by urging the government to consult all stakeholders on difficult decisions, including opposition parties. “We will support you if you withdraw imprudent taxes like those on milk and heart stents,” he assured.