10th cabinet meeting discusses 56-point agenda: ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’, Kissan Card’ programs get cabinet’s nod

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a four-hour long 10th meeting of the provincial cabinet to discuss a heavy agenda of 56-points.

The cabinet approved ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ and ‘Chief Minister Punjab Kisan Card’ Programs. It also approved the launch of ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ program on August 14, besides appreciating steps taken by Madam Chief Minister for the welfare of farmers.

The Cabinet gave a go-ahead to increase in doctors’ allowance at Basic Health Units, Rural Health Centers and some Tehsil Headquarters hospitals to incentivise their appointment in remote areas on temporary basis. The Cabinet was briefed that doctors will get a night allowance of 7000, 7500 and 8000 on night duty. They will also get a petrol allowance @ Rs 1000 per day for being posted in remote areas.

The Provincial Cabinet accorded approval to Punjab Sikh Anand Karaj Marriage Registrar Rules 2024, and Punjab Sikh Anand Karaj Marriage Rules 2024. Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora briefed the Cabinet that Punjab has become the first province in the world to implement Sikh Marriage Act. He said, “Even in India, Sikhs have to get their marriages registered under Hindu Act.” He added, “In a few months, the Hindu Marriage Act will also be submitted for seeking Cabinet’s approval.” The Cabinet directed to transfer management of TB Hospital Sargodha, Jubilee Female Hospital Bahawalpur, Mazang Hospital Lahore, and that of Data Darbar Eye Hospital to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

The Cabinet also approved amendments to Registration Act, 1908 for the provision of transfer of property and other revenue services to overseas Pakistanis living in eight countries of the world. It also agreed to gradually switch rickshaws to alternative eco-friendly transport, besides giving approval to get fitness certificate for motorcycles to eliminate smog. Madam Chief Minister, however, directed to simplify procedure of getting a motorcycle fitness certificate.

The Cabinet approved procedure for providing electric bikes to orphan students. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to complete process of giving electric bikes to orphan students.

The Cabinet decided not to extend government house allotment to employees after their retirement. Both the Chief Minister and the Cabinet surrendered their powers to extend the allotment. The Cabinet approved the first-ever transparent procedures for the appointment of Director of Public Instruction, CEO, DEO and Deputy DEO. The Cabinet was apprised,”IT screening test has to be passed for appointment of administrative officers in Higher Education and School Education Department. After the written test and interview, the candidate will also have to pass a psychological test.” Moreover, after the selection, the Education Management Officers will get a hands-on training from LUMS.

The Cabinet in its meeting approved to grant (BS-17) to librarians (BS-16) of all departments in Punjab on securing a Master’s degree. It also gave approval to signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Pakistan Railways for the construction of railway crossings in Jalalpur Irrigation Project. The Cabinet also reviewed measures for the possible above average rainfall during monsoon. It also granted approval to the import of exotic embryos to increase meat and milk production, besides the inclusion of local production of embryos in co-breeding services. The Cabinet approved Punjab Animal Health (Identification and Traceability) Regulations 2024. It granted approval to Vice Chancellors Search Committee for University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore and University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Bahawalpur.

The Provincial Cabinet consented to a proposal to introduce more disciplines in University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore. It also gave approval to declare Sadiqgarh Mahal of Bahawalpur a “Protected Ancient Building.”

Approval of 5 amendments in Punjab Procurement Rules for e-Procurement was also accorded approval by the Cabinet, which allows the authorities to negotiate further reductions in price with the lowest bidder. The Cabinet approved amendments in Punjab Drugs Rules, 2007, under which the government will regain powers to inspect pharmacies before issuing licenses.

The Cabinet gave approval to representation of Planning and Development Board and others in the Board of Directors of PIEDMC and FIEDMC. It agreed to audit of FIEDMC, PIEDMC and TEVTA by the Urban Unit. Madam Chief Minister directed to reconstitute boards of FIEDMC and PIEDMC purely on merit, no one’s recommendation should be accepted in this regard.”

The Cabinet approved to establish Plug and Play Garment City in Punjab, besides an approval to include the Garment City project in the annual development programme.

Approval was also given by the Cabinet to amend Provincial Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965, in order to regulate mobile app taxi services companies and private vehicles. It also approved regulation of the transportation network company for passenger safety. The Cabinet also gave approval to the extension of contract period for operations of speedo buses from Bahawalpur to Lodhran. One year extension in service contract of Chief Executive Officer of Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) was also given by the Cabinet.

The Cabinet approved the passage of Saaf Pani Authority Act 2024 to ensure management of all water filtration plants by a single authority. It also approved Public School Reorganization Program (PSRP) to provide quality education, and modernize public schools. Madam Chief Minister said, “We are starting a Nutrition Program for children in Rajanpur, Layyah and Bhakkar as a pilot project. “Approval was also granted by the Cabinet to adopt Pakistan National Curriculum 2023 (Phase-III) for Class IX to XII and modernized/revised Curriculum of Religious Education for Class I to XII.

The Cabinet also gave approval to the constitution of District Sugarcane (Development) Cess Committees 2022-23. It also approved adjustment payment of amount due for imported wheat to PASSCO.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “I take decisions keeping in mind public interests and not politics.” She added, “When you take decisions keeping public and national interest in mind, Allah showers His blessings.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “All ministers should develop student internship programs in their respective departments, and the Chief Minister Internship Program should be linked to all departments.”

The Cabinet approved to send nominations of 39 Police officers to Federal Government for the grant of Quaid-e-Azam Police Medals and President Police medals.