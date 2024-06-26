No political motives behind ‘Azm-e-Istehkam’ operation: Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif clarified that the majority of operations under ‘Azm-e-Istehkam’ will be conducted in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) and Balochistan, adding that a detailed framework will be clarified within the next few days.

Speaking at a press conference at PML-N secretariat in Lahore’s Model Town on Tuesday, Asif stated, “If we reach an agreement to conduct it [Operation Azm-e-Istehkam], we will also agree on its details.”

“This operation will be slightly different from previous ones. It will commence with actions against terrorists. The operation has no political motives; its sole purpose is to counter the recent surge in terrorism, and therefore, it should be supported by everyone.”

Asif highlighted that the government’s previous decisions to pardon terrorists had adverse effects.

“According to military leadership, the decision to grant amnesty to terrorists was made by the civil leadership. This matter will be openly discussed to reach a consensus,” he said.

He emphasised the importance of support from the bureaucracy and media, stating, “We need to build consensus on this operation in the House.”

Asif acknowledged concerns from political parties about their vote banks but assured that legal and constitutional aspects would be addressed. “My request is for national-level support,” he urged. The defence minister highlighted that previous operations caused displacement, but this one will be intelligence-based. He added that when the National Action Plan was formulated, various regions of the country were under terrorist control.

He mentioned previous operations like Zarb-e-Azb and the tragic APS attack in December 2016, which led to the formulation of the National Action Plan. “The situation is different now; it’s not that there is a Taliban rule necessitating this plan,” he stated.

“Now, some areas are still affected by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) activities, but the situation is not as dire as before,” he remarked.

“We fought two wars under Zia-ul-Haq and Musharraf’s regimes for United States (US) interests. This operation, however, is being conducted on our own terms, not at the behest of China or anyone else.”

“After Radd-ul-Fasaad and Zarb-e-Azb, peace was established, but this wave has come after bringing and settling the Taliban again. The world is at peace, NATO forces have left, but we are still struggling,” he remarked.