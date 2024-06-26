An Unjustified Path

As the country grapples with economic challenges and political turmoil, the recent actions of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government continue to raise eyebrows. It takes an unbelievable degree of self-delusion to trample national interests in the name of petty vendettas.

The decision to bypass Islamabad and seek assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Washington on repeated occasions, from budgetary allocations to seeking support from the system, has left many questioning the motives behind such a move.

But to think again, the answer, like always, lies in the mindset of the PTI. The party has consistently shown a lack of faith in the country’s institutions. From the judicial system to the political opposition, the PTI has been vocal about its distrust and disdain for the pillars of democracy. This lack of trust extends to constitutional institutions such as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and even the Armed Forces.

The PTI’s mantra of rooting out corruption and cleansing the political system had been a central theme of their rhetoric. However, the minute it rose to power, the misguided priorities became crystal clear.

May it be the twisted tale of Buzdar’s administration or the chronicles of Farah Gogi, the party has earned notoriety for turning a blind eye to ill-gotten wealth falling in its coffers.

Just as troubling has been the party’s obsession with power and control, clouding their judgment. The PTI’s belief that only they can rid Pakistan of corruption is not only arrogant but also dangerous. It undermines the very institutions that brought the party to power in the first place.

The overwhelming problem with the PTI’s mentality is that it lacks validation. The party’s belief that the system is no longer working in their favour raises questions about their true motives.

What has changed in the four years since the PTI came to power that has made the system suddenly flawed in their eyes? Is it because the system is no longer catering to their every whim and desire?

The PTI’s history of using legal and moral compromises to further its agenda is well-documented.

From ignoring the rules of intra-party elections to manipulating the legal system to target their political opponents, the party’s actions speak volumes about their true intentions. The recent nullification of the PTI’s intra-party elections by the ECP due to lack of transparency is just one example of the party’s disregard for democratic norms.

Regardless of how loudly their public appeal gets or how eloquently their spokespersons defend Imran Khan’s case, can anyone honestly explain what went behind the entire symbol controversy?

For all those who keep dismissing it as a politically motivated move, what would you say about the constant ignorance shown to the intra-party protocols? Could it be possible that the PTI’s electoral symbol was taken away on legitimate grounds?

Pakistan’s election law mandates that political parties hold intra-party elections periodically to ensure transparency and accountability.

The PTI’s delay in holding these elections and the subsequent complaints about electoral transparency did cast doubt on the party’s commitment to upholding democratic principles.

Their knee-jerk statements only added to the murkiness, while a resolute stance towards the state and all institutions to either hop aboard their bandwagon or head for the highway continued. The leaders may preach about morality and integrity all they want but what good are words if not followed by examples? Their actions tell a different story.

The party’s willingness to compromise on legal and moral issues for their own gain exposes their true nature. Seeking assistance from external powers like the IMF and Washington instead of working within the system only serves to further erode public trust in the PTI government. The PTI’s policy of going behind Islamabad’s back to make inroads into the IMF and Washington is not only unjustified but also dangerous.

The party’s lack of faith in the country’s institutions and their willingness to bypass established norms for their benefit raise serious concerns about their commitment to democratic values.

The day when the reality behind their shenanigans dawns on the support base, which would itself step forward to hold the party accountable for its misdeeds is not far!

The writer is a freelance columnist.