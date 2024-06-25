Pakistan needs US investment in IT, energy, agriculture and mineral extraction: Masood Khan

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, invited American entrepreneurs and corporate leaders to invest in IT, energy, agriculture, and mineral extraction when he met hem in Washington on Monday, according to a Pakistani embassy’s press release.

The ambassador told the business leaders that the US International Trade Administration had identified several advantages for American investors in Pakistan, including the absence of shareholding restrictions, simple work permit regulations, no technology transfer requirements, and a large and sophisticated entrepreneurial community.

“A new entity – Special Investment Facilitation Council – has been created to facilitate foreign inflows into these areas,” he told the gathering.

Pointing out that Pakistan was the world’s fourth largest freelance provider with over 20,000 ICT registered companies, the ambassador noted that the IT sector, especially tech startups were fast becoming a growth industry in Pakistan.

He also projected that power sector was another priority area as the country wanted to double its energy production from the current level of 45,000MW in a decade and make a fast transition to renewables.

The Pakistani envoy also invited the attention of US entrepreneurs to the treasure trove of minerals in Pakistan that included copper, gold, lead, zinc, iron ore, coal, lithium, rare earth, cobalt, aluminum, chromite and nickel.

“Pakistan is developing the human capital and expertise for manufacturing semiconductor chips for application in various electronic and Generative AI supported devices,” the ambassador said, adding “Our lithium reserves, a key ingredient for battery production, would contribute to future sustainable energy solutions.”

“We are in the process of modernizing our agriculture. Our objective is to increase the yields of wheat, rice, cotton, lentils, and soya beans through development of hybrid, climate resistant seeds,” he added.

Masood Khan briefed the participants in detail about various incentives that were being offered by the Government in all sectors of investment.

“We urge the American sovereign wealth funds and investors in general to invest in the IT, energy, agriculture, and mining sectors,” the ambassador added. He pointed out that Pakistan and United States were passing through a productive phase of their relations after successfully recalibrating their ties in past two year and had developed a road map for cooperation in both security and non-security realms.