Karachi heat wave: Temperature likely to drop from today

Karachi is currently experiencing a severe heatwave, with temperatures soaring and humidity levels making conditions exceptionally hot and uncomfortable for residents.

According to the Met Department, the maximum temperature is expected to reach up to 41 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, with the current temperature already at 33 degrees Celsius and a high humidity level of 73%. It says the intensity of heat was being felt at 39 degrees.

However, the weather department predicts that sea breezes will resume in Karachi from Wednesday evening and the temperature are likely to drop gradually from tomorrow. The scorching weather has prompted health experts to issue precautionary measures, urging citizens to stay indoors if possible. They suggest citizens to use a cap and an umbrella if they need to go out, further suggesting people to wear sunglasses to protect their eyes. They also advise citizens to keep a cold water bottle and a wet towel with them to avoid heatstroke.

“The condition of hospitals in Karachi is critical due to the heatwave,” stated medical professionals, highlighting a surge in patients suffering from heatstroke and related illnesses. On Monday alone, the Civil Hospital received 150 heat-related cases, while Jinnah Hospital admitted 25 patients.

“People with underlying health conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure are particularly being affected,” warned doctors, advising residents to drink plenty of water, wear light-coloured clothes, and avoid leaving the house and direct sun exposure during peak hours. The situation has also impacted Karachi’s mortuaries, where a notable increase in bodies has been observed. Faisal Edhi, a prominent social leader, reported that over the past two days, the city’s cold storages have received more than 135 bodies, significantly higher than the usual 20 to 30 bodies. He further said that most bodies that apart from drug addicts, in the last two days, more bodies than usual were being brought to the morgue due to the intense heat.