IHC dismisses same case filed against Sheikh Rashid

The Islamabad High Court has approved petitions moved by former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed seeking the dismissal of the same case registered against him in Sindh and Balochistan for using inappropriate language against PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri of the IHC delivered the verdict. Cases had been lodged against Sheikh Rashid in Islamabad, Mochko (Sindh) and Lasbela (Balochistan) following his alleged remarks against Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and accusations against PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari, who is now the president of Pakistan, of conspiring to assassinate former prime minister Imran Khan. In its ruling, the high court dismissed the cases filed against Rashid in Sindh and Balochistan. Sheikh Rashid, present in the courtroom for the verdict, spoke to the media afterwards. He argued that multiple cases could not be registered for the same incident across different cities. The former minister also commented on the broader political landscape, describing Pakistan as being in a critical phase.

He also expressed suspicions about the purported success of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to China. Rashid said that the court’s verdict has opened up a pathway for incarcertaed PTI leaders Yasmin Rashid, Aliya Hamza and Sanam Javed.