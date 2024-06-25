Luv breaks silence on not attending Sonakshi’s wedding

Actor-politician Luv Sinha, elder brother of Sonakshi Sinha, has finally addressed his absence from the latter’s wedding with Zaheer Iqbal.

After long speculations, Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha finally tied the knot with longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal, in an intimate civil marriage, on Sunday afternoon, followed by a star-studded reception later in the evening.

While the lavish ceremony in Mumbai was attended by the who’s who of the industry, including superstar Salman Khan, ‘Heeramandi’ co-stars of Sonakshi and veteran actor Rekha among others, social users were quick to notice the absence of brothers of the bride, Luv and Kussh Sinha, from both the events.

As the adorable video of the ‘Dabangg’ actor’s bridal entry surfaced on social media, she was seen walking down the aisle with fellow actor and close friend Saqib Saleem, brother of Huma Qureshi, as both her siblings skipped the event, further fuelling the speculations of strife in the family, given Zaheer Iqbal’s religion. In the latest development, her brother Luv has now finally addressed the matter. Speaking to an Indian media outlet, the ‘Gadar 2’ actor said, “Please give it a day or two. I’ll respond to your question then if I feel I can. Thank you for asking.”

Notably, Luv refused to comment on his sister’s then-rumoured wedding earlier as well and suggested the media reporters to reach out to either of the two individuals involved, to comment on the matter.