My life has changed after marriage: Feroze Khan

A-list actor Feroze Khan reflected on his ‘changed’ life after his second marriage with Zainab; calls it a great feeling.

During his recent outing on the red carpet of a movie premiere, actor Feroze Khan candidly spoke about his life after tying the knot for the second time, earlier this month. “I feel excellent Alhamdulillah. It is a great feeling,” he told the media reporters.

“My life has changed completely after marriage,” Khan added. For the unversed, Feroze Khan announced his second marriage with Dr Zainab earlier this month.

Hours after the pictures and videos from the private affair made rounds on social media, the ‘Habs’ star turned to his Instagram handle on June 1, with the first picture of the new couple and captioned, “- welcome to my life; gorgeous,” followed by a series of emojis and a hashtag, ‘Nothing can stop us, we are all the way up’.

Reportedly, Khan’s second wife is a psychologist by profession.

Notably, he was previously married to Aliza, from 2018, until their divorce in 2022. The former couple share two kids together, a son named Sultan, 5, and daughter Fatima, 2.