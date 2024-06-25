Sadaf Kanwal admits undergoing beauty procedures

Actor Shahroz Sabzwari’s wife and leading supermodel, Sadaf Kanwal confessed she had a very ordinary face in her growing years and she underwent beauty procedures to groom herself.

During a recent Eid special conversation with a digital media outlet, supermodel-turned-actor Sadaf Kanwal admitted that she was not considered to have a pretty face in her younger years, but eventually groomed herself and underwent a few changes after getting awareness from social media including Instagram, to look the way she does today.

Moreover, sharing several bits of advice for fellow celebrities, she suggested that film star Mehwish Hayat and A-list actor Hamza Ali Abbasi should work on themselves to lose some weight, whereas, Kanwal believed that actor Maya Ali is too skinny and should gain a few kilos.

For Mahira and Fawad Khan, she said that they are perfect in how they look and don’t have to change anything.

At another point in the video, Kanwal also admitted that she used to smoke earlier but has quit now. “Whether or not a woman smokes is none of your business. It’s her will to do whatever she wants. She’s not your sister or daughter. It’s her life. Just because you can access someone’s Instagram, you are ripping people to shreds,” she addressed the social users and urged, “Stop doing this.”