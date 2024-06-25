Shehzad Roy speaks up for teachers, wants no tax on books

Renowned singer and social activist Shehzad Roy has appealed to the government to reverse sales tax on books and reinstate rebate on salaries of teachers.

Underscoring the importance of quality education, the singer said a good book and a good teacher played an instrumental role in critical thinking. He lamented that the government had imposed a sale tax of 10pc instead of giving exemption on the sale of books. He opined that lifting tax rebate of 25pc on salaries of teachers was a step in the wrong direction.

Taking to his X handle, the singer

said he had also requested PM Shehbaz and the planning minister to set aside this decision.