‘Na Baligh Afraad’ receives mixed reviews on release

Upon its release, the highly anticipated film ‘Na Baligh Afraad’ has received a mixed reaction from audience.

Na Baligh Afraad’, directed by Nabeel Qureshi, represents a new experimental direction in the local film industry.

Completed in just 17 days with a modest budget, the film’s storyline revolves around two teenagers navigating unexpected circumstances, blending comedy and drama seamlessly.

Supported by industry stalwarts like Ehteshamuddin and Aadi Adeal Amjad, ‘Na Baligh Afraad’ strikes a balance between experience and fresh talent.

While some viewers praised its entertainment value and nostalgic charm, others found the plot less engaging than anticipated.

Despite mixed reviews, the film continues to provoke discussions, celebrated for its swift production and unconventional casting choices.

As screenings progress, it remains a hot topic among cinema enthusiasts.

Reviews from viewers varied: “I thoroughly enjoyed the film. It was a refreshing departure from the norm.” Another remarked, “It transported me back to a bygone era.

The period was depicted with great accuracy.” Yet another viewer shared, “A truly satisfying watch. Worth every penny spent on the ticket.”

Humorously, one comment stood out: “Finally, a film without Fahad Mustafa.”