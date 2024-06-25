Hania and Fahad Mustafa’s photoshoot for ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ sparks debate

The bold photoshoot featuring actors Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa has set off a series of arguments on internet with some say the costumes are okay, but their poses lack sobriety. Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa will share the screen in a drama, sending a wave of excitement among fans of Pakistani television. The drama’s teaser and official trailer have already drawn significant attention for its promising storyline. Fahad Mustafa’s return to television after a decade-long break in the film industry has further intensified interest in the series. As part of their promotional strategy, a magazine arranged a photoshoot featuring Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa, which quickly gained popularity on various social media platforms. While the outfits by both artistes in the photoshoot did not attract significant criticism, the poses they adopted have come under scrutiny from social media users. One observer remarked, “The poses are quite unusual,” while another expressed concerns, saying, “Both of you are prominent figures and Muslims, please avoid such photoshoots.”