Sindh minister opposes Kala Bagh Dam construction

Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro said a triangular formula was brought during the reign of general retired Pervez Musharraf

but in reality, he mentioned that it had nothing to do with the 1991 water agreement.

Highlighting the past statement of former military ruler and President Pervez Musharraf (late) where he reinterred that Kala Bagh Dam would be built. “How the Kalabagh Dam would be built when there is no water,” he questioned. The Sindh minister said the Sindh province protested the statement.