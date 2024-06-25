83 fake officials caught in Gilgit-Baltistan

A thorough scrutiny process in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Communications and Works Department has uncovered 83 “ghost employees” who existed only on paper, receiving salaries and benefits without performing any work, said a press release from information department GB.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment has been tasked with investigating this fraud and taking action against those responsible for hiring or facilitating fake employees. The GB administration is verifying the details of all government employees as part of a “rationalization” process, and those involved in the hiring of ghost employees will face prosecution.