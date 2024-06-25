3 new Supreme Court judges take oath

Three new judges were sworn into the Supreme Court on Tuesday. Justice Malik Shahzad, Justice Shahid Bilal, and Justice Aqeel Abbasi took their oaths of office in a ceremony presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, says in media reports.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Supreme Court and was attended by all sitting judges of the apex court, as well as the attorney general for Pakistan. Notably, former chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry also participated in the event.

In addition to the appointment of the new Supreme Court judges, Qibla Ayaz took oath as an ad hoc member of the Shariat Appellate Bench. CJP Isa administered the oath for this position as well.

On Monday, President Asif Ali Zardari had the appointment of the three new judges, following the issuance of a notification by the Federal Ministry of Law. Among the newly appointed justices, Justice Malik Shahzad was the chief justice of the Lahore High Court, Justice Shahid Bilal a judge of the Lahore High Court, and Justice Aqeel Abbasi the chief justice of the Sindh High Court.

On the other hand, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan was appointed as the acting chief justice of Lahore High Court, as confirmed by an official notification.