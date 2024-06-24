Pakistani mangoes arrive in China

Chinese consumers are able to enjoy the sweet taste of Pakistani mangoes, as 800 cartons of the prized fruit arrived in China, Gwadar Pro reported on Monday. This shipment, weighing over 3 tons (3,200 kilograms), marks the latest collaboration between Zhitong Batie Ltd in Guangzhou, China and MERA P C Solutions in Pakistan. The mangoes, renowned as the “King of Fruits” in Pakistan, are available for purchase through various Chinese e-commerce platforms, including JD.com’s Pakistan Pavilion, Douyin shops, and WeChat accounts. This is the first batch of mangoes imported by Zhitong Batie company this year. They hit the shelves in China at a price of 168 yuan per carton, inclusive of express delivery. Each carton contains mangoes with a net weight of 4 to 4.2 kilograms. Cindy Chen, regional director of the company, explained that they had carefully selected two varieties, Sindhri and Chaunsa, which are widely considered the tastiest in Pakistan. “Pakistan boasts over 300 mango varieties. We partner with premium mango orchards, providing guidance on variety selection, cultivation techniques, harvesting, and packaging,” said Chen. “Pakistani mangoes are grown naturally, using traditional methods and naturally fermented fertilizers without artificial growth enhancers or bagging.