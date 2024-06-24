Scheffler downs Kim in playoff

World number one Scottie Scheffler parred the first playoff hole to beat Tom Kim at the protest-hit Travelers Championship title on Sunday, claiming his sixth US PGA Tour title of the year.

Scheffler is the first player since Arnold Palmer in 1962 to pile up six wins before July 1 on the PGA Tour, a haul that included his second Masters crown in April.

“It’s pretty special,” Scheffler said. “It’s been a great season. I’ve been fortunate to come away with some wins and it’s been a lot of fun. “Tom played his heart out today,” Scheffler added. “It was fun battling with him.” Scheffler, coming off just his second finish outside the top 10 this year at the US Open last week, grabbed the win with a bogey-free five-under-par 65 for 22-under 258, maintaining his composure after Kim birdied the 72nd hole to force the playoff following a spell of confusion as a handful of climate protesters ran onto the 18th green with cannisters spraying colored smoke.

“Fortunately for Tom and me, we’re great friends so we were able to kind of sit there and really relax each other,” Scheffler said of the “confusing” protest.