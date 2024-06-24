Sonakshi Sinha ties the knot with Zaheer Iqbal

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal in a private ceremony on Sunday.

The newlyweds dropped dreamy pictures of their big day on their Instagram which went viral as fans flooded the comment section to congratulate them for starting a new chapter in their lives.

The wedding rituals were performed in Mumbai city of India in the presence of their families and closest friends.

In the pictures shared on Instagram, Sonakshi Sinha was seen donning a cream saree while Zaheer Iqbal wore a white kurta.

The first of many photos showed Iqbal kissing Sonakshi’s hand while the second was a collage of the couple registering their marriage. Sonakshi Sinha’s father Shatrughan Sinha was seen standing arm-in-arm with his daughter as Zaheer signed the papers. The third photo was a portrait of the newlyweds as they held each other close.

The caption of their post read, “On this very day, seven years back in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs leading up to this moment where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods we are now man and wife.”

They added, “Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever. Sonakshi, Zaheer 23.06.2024.”

The couple’s Mehendi ceremony took place on June 21 as part of the pre-wedding ceremonies.

Notably, it was first reported by several media outlets earlier this month that lovebirds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who have been in a relationship for over seven years at this point, were set to get married in a private ceremony.