Who are the most famous celebrity sports team owners?

In recent years, a trend has emerged which has seen many famous celebrities leverage their star power to become prominent owners of sports teams.

These celebrity sports team owners bring financial clout and public interest to their teams and boast massive followings on platforms such as Instagram, amplifying their influence and visibility within the sports world.

A recent study conducted by sports streaming experts at Live Sports on TV examined celebrity sports team owners across major leagues, including the NBA, NFL and MLS, among others. The study then ranked these owners based on their Instagram followings to determine the most famous celebrity sports team owners. Soccer legend David Beckham takes the title of the most famous celebrity sports team owner, with 87,953,297 Instagram followers. Beckham’s creation and ownership of Inter Miami CF has underscored his commitment to expanding soccer’s footprint in the United States. Since its inception, Inter Miami has garnered significant attention and support, fueled by Beckham’s star power and vision for the club’s success both on and off the pitch. The acquisition of Lionel Messi in 2023 signified a massive landmark for the club and the MLS as a whole.

Global hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg ranks second on the list, with 87,447,953 Instagram followers. Snoop Dogg’s ownership stake in Angel City FC, Los Angeles’ newest NWSL team, highlights his passion for sports and commitment to promoting women’s soccer. His partnership with the LA Rams further solidifies his influence within the industry and his intentions to promote sport in Los Angeles.

Award-winning musician Justin Timberlake places third, with 72,660,610 Instagram followers. Justin Timberlake’s minority ownership of the Memphis Grizzlies has helped raise the team’s profile over the years, especially during his peak popularity as a musician and actor. Timberlake can often be seen courtside at games and supporting the franchise through various social media channels.

Ranking fourth is Hollywood superstar Will Smith, with 68,719,189 Instagram followers. In 2011, Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, became minority owners of the Philadelphia 76ers. Although Smith’s stake in the team is small, his deep-rooted connection to Philadelphia has brought much publicity to the NBA side. Will Smith was born and raised in West Philadelphia, which he famously references in the theme song for “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”