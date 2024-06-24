President for gradual rehabilitation of surrendered criminals of Kacha areas

President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday said that the criminals of Kacha areas of Sindh excluding the hardened ones, if they surrendered to the state, should be gradually brought into the national mainstream and rehabilitated to make them responsible and productive citizens of the country.

He called for taking stern action against the hardcore criminals involved in heinous crimes.

The president, chairing a meeting here on the law and order situation in Sindh, emphasised the need to improve the road, health, and education infrastructure of the Kacha areas on a priority basis to improve the socio-economic condition of the people.

The president advised that a Qaumi Jirga, comprising tribal chiefs, should be convened to engage and negotiate with the local population to bring normalcy, prevent crimes, de-weaponize and improve the security situation in the area.

Minister for Interior Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Member of the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Assembly Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Minister for Planning and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Minister for Home, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Zia ul Hassan Lanjar, Additional Chief Secretary Sindh Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Inspector General of Police Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Director General Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas, GOC 16 Division Pano Aqil Garrison Major General Aamer Amin and senior officials of the federal and provincial governments attended the meeting.

President Zardari was briefed about the law-and-order situation in the province and the implementation status of the directions given during the meeting held on May 1. He was apprised that the crimes and violence in Sindh, especially in Karachi and Kacha areas, had witnessed a declining trend due to the effective strategy adopted by the police and Rangers.

IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon sinformed the meeting aid that dacoits’ activities had been considerably reduced and no highways-related crime had been reported in the past two months.

It was highlighted that targeted operations and installation of smart cameras had helped control crimes, and identify and arrest criminals and their abettors. The DG Rangers told the meeting that 133 joint operations had been conducted by the Sindh Police and the Rangers which led to the arrest of hundreds of dacoits and criminals.

He stated that additional check posts had also been established in various parts of Kacha to control crime.

The meeting was further informed that on the president’s directions, the campaign against drug pedlars was intensified and, in that regard, 308 drug suppliers had been arrested, besides installing smart cameras to monitor the entry points of the province.

President Zardari directed the Sindh Government to focus on raising a police force along modern lines to effectively meet the security challenges and requirements of the province.

He underlined the need to strengthen the capacity of the Sindh Police by providing them modern equipment and weapons, adequate human resources and logistics. He said that police officials should be incentivized enabling them to discharge their duties with commitment and devotion. “We also need to encourage women to join the Sindh Police,” he added. He stated that the welfare of the families and children of martyrs of the Sindh Police should be ensured.

President Zardari directed to expedite the upgradation of Sakrand Police Commando School as well as the provision of land for the establishment of Cadet College for Police.

He further said that selected students of the Cadet College would be educated and trained to join the Sindh Police.

The president appreciated the performance of the Sindh Government, Police and Rangers in controlling crime and improving the security situation of the province.