GB Govt unveils Rs 1.402 trillion budget for 2024-24

The Gilgit-Baltistan Government on Monday unveiled the budget of Rs 1.402 trillion for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Presenting the budget in the provincial assembly, Finance Minister Engineer Ismail said Rs 86.6 billion was allocated for non-development expenditures and Rs 34.5 billion for development projects.

“The development budget includes Rs 20 billion for the annual development programme and Rs 13.5 billion for the Federal Government projects,” he said.

The minister said in order to provide to relief to the GB people, a significant amount of Rs 19.07 billion was earmarked for wheat subsidy.

He announced budgetary allocations for various departments. The education sector got Rs 1.37 billion, health sector Rs 1.52 billion, agriculture department Rs 597.9 million, food department Rs 998 million, tourism department Rs 260 million, mineral resources department Rs 110 million, irrigation department Rs 1.728 billion, forestry and environment department Rs 1.524 billion, rural development department Rs 1.19 billion, information technology department Rs 1.316 billion, technical education department Rs 7.763 billion, social welfare department Rs 3.632 billion, power department Rs 2.88 billion, communication department Rs 5.63 billion, and information department Rs 41.4 million.

Additionally, Rs 536.8 million was specified for the prison department, Rs 192.6 million for law department and Rs 57.4 million for excise and taxation department.

The minister also announced an adhoc relief of 25 percent for grade 1-16 government employees and 20 percent for grade 18 and above.