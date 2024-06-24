Steps afoot to promote emerging technologies in country: Ahsan

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Monday inaugurated 49th International Nathiagali Summer College (INSC) on Physics and Contemporary Needs, marking a significant milestone in government’s efforts to promote excellence in emerging technologies and facilitate international collaboration in scientific research.

The summer college is being organized every year by Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) since 1976, aiming at transferring and sharing scientific knowledge among the scientific community.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said INSCs have established a tradition of stimulating scientific activities, particularly in the field of Physics, often called the “bedrock of modern science.”

He said, Physics plays a foundational role in our understanding of the natural world and underpins many technological advancements.

He said, the unwavering commitment of PAEC to host the Nathiagali Summer Colleges for the past 49 years was truly commendable.

The minister also acknowledged the pivotal role played by PAEC in the scientific and technological advancements of Pakistan, including energy production, agriculture, medicine, and industry.

He said, over the decades, the PAEC has made significant strides in nuclear research and development, achieving remarkable milestones that have contributed to the socio-economic progress of our country.

According to recent data, the PAEC generates approximately 8.2% of Pakistan’s total electricity, playing a crucial role in addressing country’s energy needs.

In addition to its contributions to energy and healthcare, the PAEC has actively supported research and education in nuclear science and technology, fostering a new generation of scientists and engineers equipped to tackle the challenges of the 21st century.

By investing in human capital and infrastructure, the commission has laid the foundation for sustainable development and innovation in Pakistan.

He said, while recognizing the transformative power of quantum science, the government has taken proactive steps to support the development of quantum technologies in Pakistan, adding that through strategic partnerships with leading research institutions, universities, and industry stakeholders, the government is investing in quantum research and innovation initiatives.

These projects aim to leverage Pakistan’s scientific expertise and technological capabilities to advance the frontiers of quantum science, computing and engineering.