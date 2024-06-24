Ishaq Dar lauds services of Pakistani women diplomats

As the world observes the International Day of Women in Diplomacy on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar appreciated the services and contributions of Pakistani women in the field of diplomacy.

At the UNGA’s 76th Session, the United Nations General Assembly by consensus declared the 24th of June each year to be the International Day of Women in Diplomacy. The deputy prime minister wrote on his X timeline that throughout the country’s history, Pakistani women had made tremendous contributions in the field of diplomacy. “Stalwarts like Begum Raana Liaquat Ali Khan, Madam Shaista Ikramullah, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and many others broke barriers and set the path for hundreds of women diplomats who continue to represent Pakistan on the international stage with grace and dignity,” he remarked. The deputy prime minister applauded the women diplomats and thanked them for their services and contributions.