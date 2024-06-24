15 injured as speeding van overturns in Kallar Kahar

At least 15 passengers suffered serious injuries when a speeding van traveling to Chakwal overturned and skidded into a ditch near Kallar Kahar on early Monday morning.

According to Rescue sources 1122, the driver of the passenger van lost his control and while taking a sharp turned it overturned into a ditch in Kallar Kahar, in a result several passenger got serious injuries, a private news channel reported. Passenger in the accident said that rescue teams rushed the site immediately after they were being informed and shifted injured passengers in hospital with the help of area police, who had also arrived. Injured passenger told that we were heading towards Chakwal when driver of the van lost the control of the vehicle due to over-speeding.