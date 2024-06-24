Punjab Assembly resolution condemns blasphemy incidents, seeks protection for citizens

A resolution unanimously passed by the Punjab Assembly on Monday strongly condemned the blasphemy incidents and sought protection for all citizens.

The provincial assembly resolution comes in the backdrop of the lynching of tourist in Swat over the allegations of desecration of the Holy Quran.

A local tourist, suspect of blasphemy was tortured to death by violent mob and later set his body as well as the police station ablaze, where he was kept after allegations. The resolution, moved by PML-N lawmaker Raheela Khadim Hussain, stated that incidents of blasphemy are “extremely worrying” and “cannot be tolerated in any civilized society.”

“This House strongly condemns the horrific and condemnable incidents of blasphemy and demands that the government ensure the protection of all citizens. The government should take immediate and necessary steps to identify and prosecute those involved in such incidents,” the resolution reads.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan said that such incidents are a violation of the Constitution, which guarantees equal protection to all citizens. A day earlier, the National Assembly Sunday passed a resolution vehemently condemning the recent horrific and tragic incidents of mob-lynching in various parts of Pakistan.

The resolution, moved by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, emphasised that the right to life is the most cherished right enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan. “Every person is to be dealt with in accordance with the law and not otherwise,” it stated. The House expressed serious concern over the mob lynching of citizens accused of offences in Swat and Sargodha, noting with grave concern that such incidents have been on the rise. “Such actions cannot be tolerated in any civilized society,” it declared.

The NA urged both the federal and provincial governments to ensure the safety and security of all citizens, including religious minorities and other vulnerable segments of society.

It called for the provincial governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab to take immediate and necessary measures to identify, investigate, and prosecute those involved in these incidents under the relevant laws.