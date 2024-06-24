Gujrat teen kills man over sectarian debate

A 14-year-old boy has been accused of killing a middle-aged man over a sectarian dispute in the village of Chak Chohdu, in Gujrat’s Kunjah area.

According to media reports, the boy, identified as Rehan, the son of a mosque imam in the village, had a minor argument with Syed Nazeer Hussain Shah, a resident of the same village, over a sectarian issue.

Sources indicate that the boy repeatedly stabbed the middle-aged man with a knife and fled the scene.

The injured man was rushed to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital in Kunjah in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries. Doctors conducted a post-mortem and handed over the body to the family. A team from the Punjab Forensic Science Agency collected evidence from the crime scene.

Based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s brother, Shabir Hussain Shah, a case has been registered against three suspects, Rehan, his uncle, and his father, under sections 302, 34, and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code.