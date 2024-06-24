Extreme heat forecast for several regions, rain for some

The Met Department has forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of the country, with temperatures expected to soar in several key regions.

A spokesperson for the Met Department indicated that the weather in Islamabad will remain hot and partially cloudy during the day, with the possibility of rain in some areas accompanied by wind and thundershowers in the evening. The capital city is expected to reach temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius. In the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), northeast Punjab, and the Potohar region, there is a likelihood of rain at a few places, providing some relief from the heat.

Extreme heat is anticipated in various parts of the country, with the maximum temperature likely to reach 46 degrees Celsius in Dadu and Turbat. Lahore is forecasted to experience temperatures as high as 42 degrees Celsius. The intensity of heat in Karachi is continuously increasing, with today’s temperatures expected to reach a sweltering 40 degrees Celsius. Due to the high humidity levels, the heat could feel as intense as 45 degrees Celsius, causing discomfort and concern among residents.

As of Monday morning, the city’s temperature stands at 31 degrees Celsius, with a minimum temperature recorded at 29 degrees Celsius overnight. The humidity ratio in the air is currently at 78%, exacerbating the heat’s impact.

Winds are presently blowing at a speed of 15 kilometres per hour, with forecasts predicting an increase to 20 kilometres per hour throughout the day. Despite the wind, the absence of sea breezes has left the city sweltering under the intense heat and humidity.

The temperature is expected to hover around 40 degrees Celsius for the rest of the day, potentially feeling hotter than 45 degrees due to the high humidity. There is no chance of rain, leaving Karachi residents to face the full brunt of the heat. Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has said that the current heat wave will continue for the next two days. The ongoing heatwave has caused significant discomfort among Karachi’s residents. Public health officials are advising people to stay indoors during peak heat hours, stay hydrated, and take necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.