65 services to be started under ‘Maryam ki Dastak’ app in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a meeting to review Public Schools Reorganization Program in Punjab. She said, a target has been set to construct and rehabilitate 1000 grounds of government schools in a period of 6 months. She directed to start weekly and monthly competitions in government schools.

Chief Minister directed for a comprehensive mapping of schools to determine facilities and needs across Punjab. She called for a plan to regularize 14,000 AEOs and SSEs in Punjab.

She also approved the launch of Green School Program, under which each student will plant at least one sapling, and digital mapping of the plants will be done.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was apprised, CM Punjab School Nutrition Program’s pilot project in Rajanpur, Layyah and Bhakkar will start from August. Proposals for the introduction of spoken English and character building classes in government schools were also reviewed. She directed the authorities concerned to restore 603 non-functional schools across Punjab.

Chief Minister directed to assign duties to members of provincial assembly for monitoring of schools. An overview of making e-transfer easy and feasible for teachers was also taken.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, introduction of 12 technology courses at matriculation level will be ensured. She also agreed to make school management councils functional and effective. She added, it will be possible to create a classroom, IT lab and SMC at low cost. Agreement was also reached on teacher meeting and quarterly student report card in government schools.

Madam Chief Minister directed to issue guidelines for developing a comprehensive school education policy for revamping the school system. She also reviewed the provision of virtual reality room, tech room, art room and other modern facilities in Government schools.

It was decided in the meeting to form PECTAA by merging Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board, Quaid-e-Azam Academy of Educational Development and Punjab Examination Commission. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, improvement in the system cannot be done without introducing reward and punishment system. She added, lack of funds for education will not be tolerated. She highlighted, early Childhood Education Center of Excellence will be established in every district.

Chief Minister was briefed in detail by the Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat on Education Restructuring Program. He said, the process of monitoring is going on through the district school monitoring system. It was apprised, all 2 lakh out-of-school children are studying in 6 thousand literacy campuses in 12 districts.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was briefed, outsourcing process of 5863 schools will be completed by August 5, 2024, and 4 Lakh students will be equipped with IT skills in next 4 years. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, during a meeting here on Monday, reviewed the services provided to citizens through “Maryam Ki Dastak” mobile application.

The CM directed to further improve services under the programme besides granting approval to extend their number. She directed to increasing the number of services in Lahore to 40, and then to 65 by August 2024.

The CM was briefed by PITB Chairman on “Maryam Ki Dastak” program’s extension plan. He apprised that from 14 August, “Maryam Ki Dastak” services would start in every division. Services of Police, Revenue, Municipalities, Excise, TMA, Development Authorities and other departments would be available through ‘Maryam Ki Dastak. Services like domicile, e-stamping, birth, death, marriage certificates, property tax, token tax, motor vehicle transfer and new vehicle registration facility could be availed through Dastak app.

It was further briefed that citizens could apply for these services through an appointment with a representative of “Maryam Ki Dastak,” web portal, mobile app or call center 1202. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dal and other relevant officers attending the meeting.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the Punjab government is committed to empowering women and promoting gender equality. In her message on International Day for Women in Diplomacy, the CM said that today is a day to recognize extraordinary services of women diplomats around the world, adding that this day reminds us of the steps taken for gender equality in the diplomatic field. The role of women in diplomacy is important in promoting peace, she stressed.

The CM said women’s leadership and perspectives bring a unique and essential dimension of empathy and tenacity to diplomatic efforts, adding that women have equal opportunities to advance in all fields. CM Maryam Nawaz said societal development is closely linked with the development of women. Pakistan’s renowned diplomat Dr. Maleeha Lodhi and others played a significant role in Pakistan’s diplomatic achievements, she underlined. Women should pursue careers in diplomacy and international relations, she suggested.