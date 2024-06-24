LHC requests response to plea seeking to prevent further arrest of Sanam Javed

The Lahore High Court on Monday sought response from the parties on a petition seeking to prevent the authorities from arresting PTI activist Sanam Javed in further cases. Justice Shahbaz Rizvi of the LHC presided over the hearing of the petition filed by Sanam Javed’s father. During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel, Abuzar Salman Niazi, informed the court that Sanam had been in custody for the past 400 days. The judge asked why the petition was not filed on behalf of Sanam herself. In response, the lawyer explained that it was challenging as Sanam was being transferred continuously from one jail to another [within Punjab]. The court then instructed the authorities to provide the detention order for Sanam. It sought responses from all parties involved in the petition, and adjourned the hearing until June 25 (Tuesday).